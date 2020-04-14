Home

Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Gerardina Capobianco


1933 - 2020
Gerardina Capobianco Notice
CAPOBIANCO - Gerardina of Glen Cove, NY on April 12, 2020 at Age 86. Beloved wife of the Late Antonio Vittorio. Loving mother of Joseph (Anne) and the Late Vincenzo. Dear sister of Giuseppina Innamorato (Lorenzo), Grace Stanco (Frank) and Lorenzo Graziosi (Tommasina). Proud grandmother of Anthony, Lauren and Elizabeth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In light of the current situation a private burial service will take place at Locust Valley Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020
