Gerlinde Jacinto

Gerlinde Jacinto Notice
JACINTO - Gerlinde on March 5, 2020, Gerlinde (Linda) went home to be with the Lord, at age 78. Beloved wife of the late Jose. Loving mother of Zanina, Michele Krause (Michael) and Nicole Gutwenger. Devoted grandmother of Christopher (Angela), Danielle, Matthew, Krista, Alexa, and Brittney. Cherished great-grandmother of Christopher Jr. and Nicholas. Dear sister of Heidi Cornett, Sven Steiner and the late Horst Steiner. Linda loved to sing and is singing now with the most beautiful, awesome choir she has ever heard, her voice making it that much more beautiful. Her family is receiving friends at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Tuesday 2-4 pm and 7-9pm and Wednesday 10-11am. Interment to follow to Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
