Gerry McMahon
McMAHON - Gerry (nee Murphy) of Massapequa Park on November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Red) McMahon. Loving mother of Eileen (George), Edward (Marilyn), Kevin (Barbara), Veronica (Phil) and the late Timothy. Cherished Nana of Tim, Kerri, Tommy, Dylan, Ryan, Justin, Kristy, Christopher, Sean and Aidan. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park on Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday 10:45am at St. Frances de Chantel R.C. Church in Wantagh. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brooklyn.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2020.
