MANGOLD - Gertrud A., 87, of Middle Island, NY, (a former long-time resident of West Islip, NY), on February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Stark Mangold. Gertrud is survived by her niece, Claudia Bahle, her nephew, Horst Bahle and her sister-in-law, Notburga Bahle, all of Germany. Family and friends are invited to gather at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Homes, 255 Higbie Lane, West Islip, NY, at 10:30am, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 before her funeral procession leaves, at 11:00am, for Calverton National Cemetery. For further information, or help with directions, kindly call the funeral home at (631) 669-8338. www. boyd-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2020