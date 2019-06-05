Home

Gertrude Bauer Notice
BAUER - Gertrude (Gertie/ Trudy) nee Kryl. Formerly of Wantagh, NY passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Trudy grew up in Inwood, NY and attended Lawrence High School and Adelphi College. She was an elementary school teacher in the Farmingdale School District. She is survived by her children Bruce Bauer (Irene) and Trudy Paquin (Al), and her granddaughter Lyndsay Bauer. Memorial Mass to be held at St. Bridgid's RC Church, Westbury, NY on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Interment at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY.
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
