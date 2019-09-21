|
DeMARCO - Gertrude, a long-time resident of the Garden City area, passed away on Monday, the 16th of September 2019. Born as Gertrude Irene Cocchi on June 11, 1928 in Glen Cove, Gertrude grew up in a happy, bustling family with her mother Emilia, her father Joseph and five beloved sisters and brothers, Louise, Gloria, Paul, Leo and Joey who have since passed away. Gertrude was an excellent student who went on to be a valued member of the Navy Department and later Republic Aviation, where she met her husband, Angelo DeMarco (Tony). They had three children together, Victoria, Lisa and Christopher. They were married for 50 years before Angelo passed away in 2005. Gertrude enjoyed food and was a wonderful cook. She was a talented artist, writer and poet, but above all, she enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Gertrude is survived by her beloved children, Victoria, Lisa and Christopher, her grandchildren, Paul, Nicole, Michael, Mia and Sarah, and her great grandchildren, Giuliana, Nalah, Noelle and Cole. Visiting and Memorial Service Monday 9/23, from 10AM 1PM at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue on 12th Street, Garden City. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019