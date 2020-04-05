Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Gertrude Erdmann Notice
ERDMANN - Gertrude "Gerdi", on April 1, 2020, of Woodbury. Beloved wife of the late Horst (Peter), she went to "Join her Peter in Heaven." Loving mother of Ronald Erdmann and Christina Gottlieb. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the Erd-mann family has decided to keep all funeral services private. Burial took place Friday at Pinelawn Memorial Park. She will be "Forever in our Hearts." Arrangements en-trusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Seaford. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020
