CONNOLLY - Gertrude F. (nee Clouse) of Sayville (formerly East Islip) on December 27, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Connolly. Loving mother of Arthur J. (Virginia), Robert (Karen), Warren, Patricia Dunn (Michael), Kenneth (BettyAnn), Lorraine F. and her treasured companion the late Michael T. Mayer. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 5. The family will receive friends Thursday, Between the hours of 2-4 pm. & 7-9 pm. at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Home 62 Carleton Ave., East Islip. (2 miles south exit 43A S.S Parkway). Where a re- ligious service will be conducted 7:30pm. with Reverend Ellis Tommaseo officiating. Prayer 11:00am. Friday at the Funeral Home with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 31, 2019