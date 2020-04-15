|
|
KOHLES - Gertrude of Islip, NY on April 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward. Loving mother of Carol Stiles (Bryant), Edward Kohles (Darlene), and Ken Kohles (Dorothy). Cherished grandmother of Krystal Kohles, Kim (Frank), Bryant (Melisa), Ryan (Janice), Mark (Noelle), and Brad (Tara), and great-grandmother of 15. Devoted sister of Martha Kohles. Interment will be private at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020