Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Kohles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Kohles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Kohles Notice
KOHLES - Gertrude of Islip, NY on April 13, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her beloved husband Edward. Loving mother of Carol Stiles (Bryant), Edward Kohles (Darlene), and Ken Kohles (Dorothy). Cherished grandmother of Krystal Kohles, Kim (Frank), Bryant (Melisa), Ryan (Janice), Mark (Noelle), and Brad (Tara), and great-grandmother of 15. Devoted sister of Martha Kohles. Interment will be private at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale. Arrangements under the direction of the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -