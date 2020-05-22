Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
Gertrude T. Lannigan

Gertrude T. Lannigan Notice
LANNIGAN - Gertrude T. of East Islip on May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late, Gerard Lannigan. Devoted mother of Gerard W. Lannigan (Lois) and Stephen T. Lannigan (Michelle). Cherished grandmother of William, Matthew, Thomas and Nora. Private family wake will be held at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes Inc., East Islip. When permitted by the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be private at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gertrude's name may be made to: [email protected] www.osheafuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2020
