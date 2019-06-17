Home

Gertrude Watson Notice
WATSON Geertrude M. age 89, of Ridge died Saturday, June 15, 2019. Gertrude was born June 20, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of the late Stanley and the late Gertrude (Rossen) Bukowski. She married Edward J. Watson. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Watson in 2015. She is survived by three daughters: Linda Bruderer of Middle Island, NY, Patricia Snopkowski of Farmingville, NY and Judith L. Martin of Farmingville, NY, and one son: Michael D. Watson of Coram, NY; She also has five grand- children and one great-grandson. A Mass of Christian will be offered 9:30 am on Wednesday, June 19 at St. Anthony Of Padua R.C. Church, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point, NY. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, June 18 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Rocky Point Funeral Home, 603 Route 25A, Rocky Point, NY. Online guest book is available at rockypointfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on June 17, 2019
