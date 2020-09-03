Gilbert Feldstein

FELDSTEIN - Gilbert passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 in his 92nd year. He was born in Brooklyn and resided in Patchogue, NY. He dedicated his life to working with people with disabilities. He enjoyed nothing more than making others laugh. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Stacey and Maury, son-in-law Ernest and grandson Michael. The family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Family Autism Network, PO Box 2, Mount Sinai NY 11766. www.familyautismnetwork.org