1/1
Gilbert Feldstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FELDSTEIN - Gilbert passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 in his 92nd year. He was born in Brooklyn and resided in Patchogue, NY. He dedicated his life to working with people with disabilities. He enjoyed nothing more than making others laugh. He will be deeply missed by his daughters Stacey and Maury, son-in-law Ernest and grandson Michael. The family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Family Autism Network, PO Box 2, Mount Sinai NY 11766. www.familyautismnetwork.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved