McCABE-Gilbert Michael. Early on the morning of September 14, 2019, Gilbert Michael McCabe of Long Beach, NY and Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer. He was 75. Gil's bright, indomitable spirit was well known everywhere he went. His curiosity led him, on even the quickest trips, to return with details and life stories of people he met. He traveled the world with his life companion Fran, photographing the experiences and memorizing details about both the how's and why's of cultural sites, Gil spent his life-time following his heart. He proudly worked for American Airlines for the last 28 years and for the City of New York for the 20 years prior. Gil is survived by his true love and wife of 54 years, Fran McCabe; and his sons to whom he was profoundly devoted, Gil McCabe (Denise Heffernan), and Ryan McCabe (Andrea Morris). He joins his beloved pet companions Scruffy the Yorkie and Otto the Green Cheeked Conure; his brother Bob, his parents John and Anna Ceely McCabe, and close family friends Doris and Van Glover. Friends may send donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Valley through mail: Hospice of the Valley Fund Development, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online:www.hov.org/donate
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019
