DiSTEFANO - Gilda on 02-11-2019 of Manhasset. Co-Founder and Operator of DiStefano Landscaping & Garden Center, Roslyn. Beloved wife of Antonio. Loving mother of Maria Teresa (James) Higgins, Anthony (Linda), John (Maryann), Elizabeth (Steve) Schneider. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Mike), Matthew (Katie), Kristin, James (Meagan), Thomas, Nicholas, Vincent, Allison, Kyle and great grandmother of Grace, Antonio, Blake, Michael and Stella. Calling hours, Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10am, St. Mary's Church, Manhasset with interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spectrum Design, 366 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019