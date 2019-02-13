Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Manhasset, NY
View Map
Gilda DiStefano Notice
DiSTEFANO - Gilda on 02-11-2019 of Manhasset. Co-Founder and Operator of DiStefano Landscaping & Garden Center, Roslyn. Beloved wife of Antonio. Loving mother of Maria Teresa (James) Higgins, Anthony (Linda), John (Maryann), Elizabeth (Steve) Schneider. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Mike), Matthew (Katie), Kristin, James (Meagan), Thomas, Nicholas, Vincent, Allison, Kyle and great grandmother of Grace, Antonio, Blake, Michael and Stella. Calling hours, Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10am, St. Mary's Church, Manhasset with interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spectrum Design, 366 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
