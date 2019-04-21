|
BLENK - Gina, of Sayville, after a long battle with cancer, went to be with her Lord on April 15, 2019 at the age of 52. Gina is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years Jeffrey, her cherished daughter Amanda, future son-in-law Steven, loving parents Charles Montalbano and Louise Chapman (Walter), dearest brother Michael Montalbano (Mary) and adored neice and nephew Michael and Alexandra. Re-posing Monday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Contributions in her name may be made to or Mondays at Racine. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019