Gina Hoda
HODA - Gina on November 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hoda. Loving mother of Richard, Joseph (Patricia) and Janet. Grandmother of seven and great grandmother of eight. Also survived by her sister Elda Coconato and many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, N.Y. 11791, Friday December 4, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday December 5 9:45am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations to Long Island Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/Iongisland or American Heart Association, www.heart.org is appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
DEC
4
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Edward Confessor RC Church
