Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ginger Winant-Rosner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ginger O. Winant-Rosner

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ginger O. Winant-Rosner Notice
WINANT-ROSNER - Ginger O. of Sedona, AZ, Woodbury, Jericho and Brooklyn, NY. Born February 23, 1929, passed away in Cottonwood, AZ at 1:46pm on April 23, 2019. Daughter of Samuel and Marion Price; sister of Arlene Goldstein, spouse to Arnold Francis Winant and to Norman Lester Rosner; mother to Jonathan Mica Winant and Todd Price Winant and grandmother to Lela Rose Winant. Ginger taught so many people so many life skills both directly and indirectly. She was an eccentric, funny, psychic, wild, colorful, story telling, strong woman and lived life her own way to the end. Ginger, loving wife, mother and grandmother, loved animals, nature, the moon and a good storm. Thank you for your good life Mom. May you travel to the Creator and have another wonderful Happy full life. You are so loved and will be so greatly missed. Love and Peace, RIP.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.