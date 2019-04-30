|
|
WINANT-ROSNER - Ginger O. of Sedona, AZ, Woodbury, Jericho and Brooklyn, NY. Born February 23, 1929, passed away in Cottonwood, AZ at 1:46pm on April 23, 2019. Daughter of Samuel and Marion Price; sister of Arlene Goldstein, spouse to Arnold Francis Winant and to Norman Lester Rosner; mother to Jonathan Mica Winant and Todd Price Winant and grandmother to Lela Rose Winant. Ginger taught so many people so many life skills both directly and indirectly. She was an eccentric, funny, psychic, wild, colorful, story telling, strong woman and lived life her own way to the end. Ginger, loving wife, mother and grandmother, loved animals, nature, the moon and a good storm. Thank you for your good life Mom. May you travel to the Creator and have another wonderful Happy full life. You are so loved and will be so greatly missed. Love and Peace, RIP.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019