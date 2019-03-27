Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Gino Gentilini
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Gino Gentilini Notice
GENTILINI - Gino S. of West-bury on March 24, 2019. Loving husband to Jacqueline for 61 years. Beloved father of the late Patricia (Louis), Jacqueline, Arlene (Louis), Gina (Robert), & Peter (Amy). Loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren: Stephanie, Emily, Amanda, Gino, Ciara, Thomas, Lisa, Justin, Kyra, Vincent, Peter, and Francesca. Dear brother of Anna, Mary, and Lawrence. Gino worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 44 years and was Postmaster of Jamaica, NY. He served in the Army Reserve and the U.S. National Guard. Friends may call Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, Hicks-ville, 125 W. Old Country Road. Mass Friday 10:00 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019
