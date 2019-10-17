Home

New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Hedwig's Church
Giovanna Bianco Notice
BIANCO - Giovanna of Floral Park, NY on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Carmela Bianco & Rose Hamm-Oehler (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Joanna, Lisa & Jennifer. Dear great grand-mother of Jenna, Jack, James, Jaclyn, Jamie & Christian. Visitation at the New Hyde Park FH, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY Friday 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30am at St. Hedwig's Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019
