Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Giovanna McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giovanna McHugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giovanna McHugh Notice
McHUGH - Giovanna (Geri) (nee Carlucci), of Melville (formerly of New Hyde Park) passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 68. Geri was an extraordinary woman who deeply loved her family. It was the love for, and from, those she loved that helped Geri survive Stage 4 lung cancer for over 8 years. Geri showed her true strength as she battled Parkinson's and Dementia these last few years. Beloved wife of Kevin. Devoted mother of Brian (Kim), Cathy (Chris), and Rosemary (Ed). Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Matthew, Anthony, Megan, Jack, Dominick, Aidan, Ava and the late Samantha. Loving sister to Vito, Helen, Donna and Robert. Geri is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews. Geri will always be remembered by her family and friends for her great warmth, boundless energy, caring nature and contagious smile. She spread goodness and love to everyone she met. Geri showed true compassion for the children with Autism that she worked with at the Herricks School District which is why the family chose Rocco's Voice for Autism for memorial donations. Donation page can be found at roccosvoice.com under the ""Support us" tab. A private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giovanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -