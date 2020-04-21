|
|
McHUGH - Giovanna (Geri) (nee Carlucci), of Melville (formerly of New Hyde Park) passed away peacefully in her home on April 11, 2020 with family by her side at the age of 68. Geri was an extraordinary woman who deeply loved her family. It was the love for, and from, those she loved that helped Geri survive Stage 4 lung cancer for over 8 years. Geri showed her true strength as she battled Parkinson's and Dementia these last few years. Beloved wife of Kevin. Devoted mother of Brian (Kim), Cathy (Chris), and Rosemary (Ed). Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Matthew, Anthony, Megan, Jack, Dominick, Aidan, Ava and the late Samantha. Loving sister to Vito, Helen, Donna and Robert. Geri is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews. Geri will always be remembered by her family and friends for her great warmth, boundless energy, caring nature and contagious smile. She spread goodness and love to everyone she met. Geri showed true compassion for the children with Autism that she worked with at the Herricks School District which is why the family chose Rocco's Voice for Autism for memorial donations. Donation page can be found at roccosvoice.com under the ""Support us" tab. A private burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020