|
|
JOHNSTON - Gisela, of St. James on May 12, 2020. Loving wife for 66 years to the late John. Beloved mother of Vic and the late Laurie, Jeff & Amy, and John. Adored Nanna of Tim, Morgan, Vicky, Erik and Amanda. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt. 25) St. James on Saturday from 11am - 2pm. Funeral service will be held at 1pm. Interment to follow at St. James Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Avenue, St. James, NY 11780 www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020