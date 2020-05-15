Home

POWERED BY

Services
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisela Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisela Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gisela Johnston Notice
JOHNSTON - Gisela, of St. James on May 12, 2020. Loving wife for 66 years to the late John. Beloved mother of Vic and the late Laurie, Jeff & Amy, and John. Adored Nanna of Tim, Morgan, Vicky, Erik and Amanda. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt. 25) St. James on Saturday from 11am - 2pm. Funeral service will be held at 1pm. Interment to follow at St. James Episcopal Churchyard Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Avenue, St. James, NY 11780 www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gisela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -