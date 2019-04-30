Home

CIOTOLI - Giuseppe, proud and dedicated officer of the Sons of Italy John Michael Marino Lodge, age 85, of Port Wash-ington, on April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angelina. Loving father of Carlo (Saho), John (Lori), Joseph (Francesca), and Susan Timothy (Patrick). Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Daniel, Sophia, Nicole, Jillian, Christopher, and Ava. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10:30 AM at St. Peter of Alcantara RC Church. Entombment Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in his memory to the or Foun- ders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019
