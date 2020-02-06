Home

New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:15 AM
Notre Dame RC Church
Giuseppe Loccisano Notice
LOCCISANO - Giuseppe, of New Hyde Park, NY on February 5, 2020. "Joe the Barber" Former proprietor of Ideal Barber Shop. Devoted husband of Maria Rosa, beloved father of Teresa and Dominick. Cherished grandfather of Brianna. Loving brother of Frank, Rosa, and Marianna. Visiting Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15am at Notre Dame RC Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020
