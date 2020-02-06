|
LOCCISANO - Giuseppe, of New Hyde Park, NY on February 5, 2020. "Joe the Barber" Former proprietor of Ideal Barber Shop. Devoted husband of Maria Rosa, beloved father of Teresa and Dominick. Cherished grandfather of Brianna. Loving brother of Frank, Rosa, and Marianna. Visiting Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15am at Notre Dame RC Church. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery. nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020