|
|
AVERSA - Giuseppina, born in Italy, currently of Boca Raton, Florida. Passed away on April 5, 2020 in her 93rd year. She is predeceased by her devoted husband Francesco. Loving mother of Felicia Nasetti (Angelo, deceased), Giovanna Tomassi (Antonio), Lorenza Cerroni (Italo). Cherished grandmother of Giovanni Nasetti (Eve), Barbara Sottile (Joseph), Francesca Betts (James), Monica Cobas (Edward) and Alyssa Cerroni (Christopher). Adored great-grandmother of Daniella and Francesco Nasetti; Antonio, Francesca and Gabriella Sottile; Marco, Enzo and Gianna Betts; Jake and Dylan Cobas. Survived by her siblings Rosa (Lorenzo), Antonietta (Mario, deceased), Francesco (Agnes), and Domenica (Luigi, deceased). Mario, deceased (Luigia); Francesca, deceased (Gianbattista). The interment will be private at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. RoslynHeightsFH.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020