GRISANTI - Gladys D. adored wife of 63 years to Rocco Grisanti. Endlessly loving mother and grandmother to Roxane Grisanti Nunnenkamp and Brandon Nunnenkamp. Despite all the pain, mother to Donna Grisanti Michalowski, mother-in-law to Stephen Michalowski and grandmother to Andrew Michalowski. She is survived by her nieces Susan Louden and Cathy DiPisa and her nephew James McHugh. She had many friends and was a highly respected and dedicated employee of Fortunoffs for many years. Her favorite pastime was being by the water. She found great joy and peace just listening to the breaking waves at any of the beaches she frequented. May she find the joy she so longed for, being once again joined with her Roxane and being reunited with others that she loved and passed before her.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020