Home

POWERED BY

Gladys D. Grisanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys D. Grisanti Notice
GRISANTI - Gladys D. adored wife of 63 years to Rocco Grisanti. Endlessly loving mother and grandmother to Roxane Grisanti Nunnenkamp and Brandon Nunnenkamp. Despite all the pain, mother to Donna Grisanti Michalowski, mother-in-law to Stephen Michalowski and grandmother to Andrew Michalowski. She is survived by her nieces Susan Louden and Cathy DiPisa and her nephew James McHugh. She had many friends and was a highly respected and dedicated employee of Fortunoffs for many years. Her favorite pastime was being by the water. She found great joy and peace just listening to the breaking waves at any of the beaches she frequented. May she find the joy she so longed for, being once again joined with her Roxane and being reunited with others that she loved and passed before her.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -