Gladys E. (Stenger) Chiaffitelli
CHIAFFITELLI - Gladys E. (nee Stenger) on June 27, 2020 at age 95. Born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore D. Loving mother of Christopher (Ann) and Nancy (Tom). Devoted grandmother of Alyssa and Christopher. Dear sister of the late John S. Stenger. Faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockville Centre, NY since 1967. Avid Brooklyn Dodgers/Mets fan, passionate animal lover and talented knitter. Dedicated Godmother to many. Gladys loved to put pen to paper and often communicated with friends, family, celebrities and even Presidents. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it is the wishes of the family that all stay safe during this time. A celebration of life church service and following luncheon will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Gladys E. Chiaffitelli Memorial Fund, c/o HTLC, 240 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre NY 11570.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
