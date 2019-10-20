|
Drywa - Gladys M.,of East Islip, LI on October 18, 2019. Gladys was born March 2, 1926. Beloved Wife of the late Richard A. Drywa. Devoted Mother of Diane (Edward) Grogan, Thomas Drywa, Dennis (Julie) Drywa, Nancy (Tom) Doyle and the late Richard W. (Denise) Drywa. Cherished Grandmother of 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild to be. Loving Sister of Joan (William) Gilmer. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI, Tuesday 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM & Monday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM & 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019