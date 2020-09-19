MASUCCI - Gladys P. of Copiague on Sept 16, at 92 years of age. Loving wife of the late Gene. Treasured daughter of the late Harriett and Robert Stewart. She is survived by her beloved brother Robert Stewart. Cherished cousin to Sandra Bolbrock, Harry Roe and relatives in Ireland. Dedicated teacher for over 34 years in NYC and Massapequa Schools. Volunteer at Brunswick Hospital and Copiague Schools for over 11 years. Graduate of Hunter H.S,, Hunter College and NYU. Member of Grace Episcopal Church, Massapequa. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (RTE110) Amityville. Closing Prayers will be Monday, September 21, 2020, 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Amityville Cemetery, Amityville (Powellfh.com
)