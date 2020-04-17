Home

Gladys Sinisi Notice
SINISI - Gladys 85, a resident of Baldwin passed away on April 3, due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. Beloved mother of Anthony (Joyce) Sinisi, Michael (Cynthia) Sinisi, Rocco Sinisi and Michelle Sinisi Tackenberg. Cherished grandmother of Steven Andrews, Daniel Sinisi and Nicole Tackenberg. Due to recent events, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Thomas Glynn and Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Church of the Intercessor in Malverne NY. www.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020
