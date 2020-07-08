KEMLING - Glendon Rex, age 90, of Ridge, NY, passed peacefully at home on July 4th, 2020. Glendon was born July 23rd, 1929 in Grant, Nebraska to Wilbur and Laura Kemling. After serving in the United States Navy (1948-1951) Glendon was known to be a farmer and a horse trainer, but ultimately ended up having a successful career becoming a manager of H&R Block. His career came to an end while helping his wife run a Southampton, NY H&R Block Franchise. His beloved wife of 67 years, Glenice, sadly passed last year. Glendon was a devoted father who showed his children unconditional love. He is survived by his daughter Rita and son-in-law Barry Young, his son Randy and daughter-in-law Kristen Kemling, his grandchildren Nicole and her husband Brian Connelly, Natalie Kemling, Jacob Kemling, as well as his great grandchildren Ryan and Brendan Connelly. Everyone who knew Glendon loved and enjoyed his company. He will forever be remembered as a mentor to not only his employees, but to his family and friends as well. Glendon will be greatly missed by all. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home of Middle Island, 640 Middle Country Road, Middle Island, NY. Visitation will take place July 9th, 2020 from 1:00pm-2:00pm. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. We ask family and friends to visit our website www.manganofh.com
to pay tribute to Glendon and his family.