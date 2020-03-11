|
KANTOR - GLENN B., 70 of Southampton on February 25th. Known across Long Island for his skilled musicianship with all woodwind instruments. Loving father of Corinne and grandfather to Tamas. Adored brother of Spencer (Roni). Former husband of Stacy Kantor and Janet Kantor, who he remained close with until his death. Visitation Friday, March 13th, from 4pm-8pm at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. (mchfuneralhome.com). Funeral service Saturday at 10am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Southampton Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020