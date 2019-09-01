|
|
FREIBERG - Glenn M. of Englewood, FL formerly of Sea Cliff, NY passed away on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 48. Be-loved son of the late Edward and Frances. Loving brother of Debby Puma (Joe), Robert (Elaine Braithwaite), Mary Rockfeld (Mike), Ed (Jeanette), Cindy Lucchese (Tom) and Linda. Loving uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends. He was formerly employed by St. Christopher Ottilie when living in NY and was employed by the Englewood Water Co. in Florida. In our hearts, he will always stay loved and remembered every day. Visiting Thursday 2-5 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Interment private.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 1, 2019