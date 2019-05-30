|
GARDINER - Glenn Edward, of Smithtown, NY (formerly from Greenlawn, NY) passed away at 46 years of age surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra. Loving dad to Justin. Cherished son of Wayne and Carole Gardiner. Dearest son in law of Jean Ralston. Devoted brother of Wayne Gardiner and Sharon Gardiner Doherty. Fond brother in law to Christine Savage and Robert Doherty. Adored uncle to Lauren, Danny, Zachary and Cameron, and loved by his aunts, uncles and all of his cousins. Reposing at Nolan Funeral Home at 5 Laurel Avenue in Northport on Friday 2-5PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9AM at St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church, Northport. Interment to follow at Huntington Rural Cemetery. Nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 30, 2019