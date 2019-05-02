Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Removal
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Resources
Gloria A. (Dougherty) Thomas

Gloria A. (Dougherty) Thomas
THOMAS - Gloria A. - (nee Dougherty) of Syosset, NY on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred (Hi-Yi). Loving mother of Karen (Jeff) Woodward & James (Jeannie) Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Kaylin, Sarah, Clayton and Kirstin. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visitation Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Religious Service Sunday 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Leaving funeral home Monday May 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM to Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from May 2 to May 3, 2019
