THOMAS - Gloria A. - (nee Dougherty) of Syosset, NY on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred (Hi-Yi). Loving mother of Karen (Jeff) Woodward & James (Jeannie) Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Kaylin, Sarah, Clayton and Kirstin. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, NY. Visitation Sunday May 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Religious Service Sunday 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Leaving funeral home Monday May 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM to Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from May 2 to May 3, 2019