BETHUNE - Gloria Ann of Locust Valley, NY on July 5, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Alex James. Loving mother of Steven (Shari), Geraldine (Scott) and the late Audrey. Proud grandmother of Jon and Amy. Special great-grandmother of Jackson and Lewis. Gloria was a Proprietor of La Bonne Vie and Locust Valley Shoppes. Visitation at the Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, NY on Thursday 2-5pm. Service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home at 4pm. Interment is Private. dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019