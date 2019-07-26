|
BODAMER- Gloria on July 23, 2019 age 84. She is predeceased by her first husband and father of her 4 children, James McBrier, and her second husband, James Bodamer, also a father of 4 and grandfather. Caring mother to Karen Hunter, Nancy Cosentino, Linda Woods (Bernie), and James McBrier (Tracey). Loving grandmother to Nicole, Melissa, Shannon, Vincent, Michelle, Seamus, and Liam and great-grandmother to Draven and Cecilia. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 12-2pm at the Mother Teresa Tribute Center at Moloney, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019