CARDINALI - Gloria Grella born January 1, 1921 in Hempstead, NY, daughter of the late Michael and Teresa Grella and loving sister of Virginia Savage, Sister Michlyn Grella and Rose Ann Grella. Gloria died peacefully on May 1, 2020, in Woodbury, NY at 99 years of age. She was the devoted wife of John Cardinali, who precedes her, a builder and longtime fireman since the inception of the Woodbury Fire Department in 1942. They together enjoyed the love of family and friends, travel and gardening. Gloria was a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Glen Cove Hospital for 30 years. She was passionate about her work and provided exceptional care to her patients.Countless families remained connected with her throughout the years, long after the birth of their children. Especially the Redmond family, John, Jane and their daughters, Lily and Olivia, who had a special bond with Gloria from the moment they were born. She provided the family with unconditional love and support. Thoughtful, generous and dedicated to her faith, Gloria was known for her many acts of kindness, always going out of her way to bring joy to those around her. Gloria leaves behind many who share fond memories of her. She will be dearly missed and held with love in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Woodbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020