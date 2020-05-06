|
DA SILVA - Gloria, born February 8, 1937 in Pardilho, Portugal, peacefully transitioned from her Earthly home in Westbury to her Heavenly home on April 27, 2020. Gloria immigrated to the U.S. from Portugal with her husband and two children in 1973. She worked at Great Neck Saw Mfrs. for 33 years as a tool maker and part time at Nassau County Medical Center. She loved taking care of her family in the home she and her husband purchased in 1979. Always on the go, she cooked scrumptous Portuguese dishes for her family and friends, tended to her many flower beds and vegetable garden, enjoyed talking to her piriquito, walking, knitting and Lotto. Often putting others before herself, Gloria was a hardworking, resilient, energetic, beautiful, creative lady who exuded an abundance of kindness to all who knew her. One to never show how much pain she was in, she was stoic to the end. Predeceased by her husband Francisco. Gloria lea-ves behind her children: Ana Bosman (Jon) of Middlebury, CT, Antonio Da Silva of West-bury, NY, George Da Silva (Stephanie) of Saugerties, NY, six grandchildren: Victoria, Justin, Jacob, Samantha, Anthony and Caroline, three sisters, nephews and nieces. A Tribute Donation in her honor can be made to Easter Seals. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Brigid's RC Church in Westbury at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020