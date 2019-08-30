Home

Gloria Hanrahan Notice
HANRAHAN - Gloria of Hallandale Beach, FL. passed away August 28. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Joan and grandson Henry. She is survived by her, daughters, Sally, Kathleen, Amy and Mary, loving grandchildren Katie, Ali, Peter, Luke, Hannah and Lizzy. She was a passionate friend. She was a Girl Scout volunteer and worked as a professional. Gloria was a member of the board of The Fairways Apts. She was an avid lover of the beach and pool. She loved to vacation in Barbados.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019
