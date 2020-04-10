|
HEALY - Gloria (nee Affenita). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria Healy on April 8, 2020 at age 83. Gloria was born in Brooklyn on July 22, 1936 to the late Alfred and Winifred Affenita. Beloved wife to the late Francis K. Healy, cherished mother to Kathy & son-in-law Bill, adoring, nurturing & caring Grandmother to Kristina who so loved, adored and admired her (as did we all), loving & dear sister (& sister-in-law) to Vinny (Rosa) and Peggy, and the late: Eugene (Fil), Eddie, Monnie (Dante), Billy (Josie), Nanny (Willie), Boe (Wanda), Lorraine (Tom), Butch (Marie), sister-in-law to Jimmy, Dennis (Rose). Loved aunt to her many nieces and nephews & great nieces and nephews. Gloria had many passions, Kristina, Kristina, Kristina (Kat & Bill too), her large amazing family, cooking, bingo, scratch offs, watching old movies (over & over again), traveling and Life in general. Gloria's wings were ready, but our Hearts were not. She touched the lives of many and will be missed by all. Kathy, Kristina and Bill cannot adequately express our gratitude to all our family and friends for being there and your loving support. Due to the current events a private visitation will be handled by Moloney's funeral home. A Celebration of Gloria's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in her memory.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020