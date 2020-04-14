|
|
Gloria J. Roberts passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at her current residence in Massapequa, Long Island, New York. She was 87. Gloria was born on July 27, 1932 to Alfred "Jack" and Agnes Bittor of Queens, New York. She was an outstanding student who was "accelerated" through several grade levels, and graduated ahead of schedule from Newton High School. Gloria went right to work as a legal secretary in Manhattan, and was married to Stanley J. Roberts on September 12, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York. The couple moved to Old Bethpage, New York in 1960 where Stan and Gloria bought their first home and started their family, which included four children- Pat, Craig, Doug, and Scott. Gloria valued education, hard work and pursuit of excellence above anything, and took great pride in raising her four children and in instilling these values in them. Test grades of 99 were routinely met with her retort, "what happened to the other point?" She had a successful career as a legal secretary spanning six decades. She was preceded in death in 1995 by her husband, Stanley, to whom she was married for 42 years. Gloria was a strong person, led by example, sacrificed for her family, and always made her children a priority. She loved to travel and in 1972, opted to travel with her family to Europe instead of purchasing a new car.She absolutely loved and spoiled her grandchildren--Connor, Oliver, Kylie, Hailey, Andy, Hannah, Stephanie, John, Christopher and Luke. She loved to spend time with them, travel with them, and watch them grow up. Competitive to the end, no matter how much she loved them she would never let them win at checkers. Gloria remained fiercely independent and lived by herself (even surviving the Northeast blackout of August 2003 and Hurricane Sandy) until 2013 when she moved to The Bristal Assisted Living in Massapequa, New York. She thrived at The Bristal for some time with the friendship, support, and tender loving care of the staff and residents. Her faith was important to her; Gloria was a convert to Catholicism in her early adult life. She was predec-eased by her sister, Dolores Rutkowski. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Pat (and husband Michael Rosenblatt), her sons Craig (and wife Theresa Corrigan), Doug (and wife Colleen), and Scott (and fiance Julie), and her ten grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief fund of your choice.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020