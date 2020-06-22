LONG - Gloria Jean "Glo" (nee Worrall) of Bedford, Va. on June 18th 2020. Formerly a 64 year resident of Syosset, NY and 60 year summertime resident of Centre Island NY. Library Assistant at Robbins Lane School for 25 yrs. Beloved wife of the late Henry (Hank) H. Loving mother of Thomas (Dawn), Robert (BetteAnn), Steven (Cindy) and Nancy (Kim) Goodrich. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Richard) Van Nostrand, Melissa (Jarrod) Gilmore, Laura (Kyle) Pero, Robert W., Justin White, Sarah (Alia) Long, Andrew, Daniel (Stephanie) Goodrich, Kaitlyn (Corey) McFaden and John (Vickie) Goodrich. Devoted great-grandmother to Alexander, Natalina, Leonardo, Archimedes, Zoe, Haley, Autumn, Aliyah, Ivy, Briar, Ethan, Jacob, Aubrey, Gaige, Callie, Henry, Sloan and Andrew. Reposing at Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd, Syosset. Visiting 10 am to 12pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Religious service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at All Faith Cemetery, Middle Village, New York.







