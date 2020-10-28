Gloria Keenan

1/
KEENAN - Gloria of Mineola, NY on October 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael. Devoted mother of Michael Jr., Lori and Debra. Loving grandmother of Connor and Olivia. Dear sister of Tina, Jackie, Vincent, and the late Dee. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY. Prayer service Thursday 7:30pm at the funeral home. Funeral Friday 10:00am. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



