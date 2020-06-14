Gloria Mollico
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOLLICO - Gloria 98, of Huntington, NY died on June 8, 2020 from the Corona virus. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Mary Fox. Loving wife of the late Vincent L. Mollico. Beloved mother of Mary Anne Pettit and Kathleen Burlage. Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of fifteen. Memorial visitation Tuesday, 2- 4 PM at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 9:45 AM, St. Patricks R.C Church, Huntington NY. Burial of Cremains to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved