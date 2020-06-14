Gloria Mollico

MOLLICO - Gloria 98, of Huntington, NY died on June 8, 2020 from the Corona virus. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Mary Fox. Loving wife of the late Vincent L. Mollico. Beloved mother of Mary Anne Pettit and Kathleen Burlage. Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of fifteen. Memorial visitation Tuesday, 2- 4 PM at the A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave., Huntington Station, NY. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday 9:45 AM, St. Patricks R.C Church, Huntington NY. Burial of Cremains to follow at St. Patricks Cemetery, Huntington, NY. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.