1/
Gloria Paganuzzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAGANUZZI - Gloria of East Meadow, NY, formerly of Wantagh on August 8, 2020, in her 97th year. Gloria is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Albert. She was a loving mother to Roger (Karen), Donna Forte, and Christine Olson (Kurt). Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Katie, and Matthew. Proud great-grandmother of Logan. Family will receive friends for a Mass of Christian Burial on August 11, 2020, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved