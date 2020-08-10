Gloria Paganuzzi

PAGANUZZI - Gloria of East Meadow, NY, formerly of Wantagh on August 8, 2020, in her 97th year. Gloria is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Albert. She was a loving mother to Roger (Karen), Donna Forte, and Christine Olson (Kurt). Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Katie, and Matthew. Proud great-grandmother of Logan. Family will receive friends for a Mass of Christian Burial on August 11, 2020, at St. James R.C. Church in Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home. www.osheafuneral.com