PEDUTO - Gloria E., On March 19, 2019. Formerly of Locust Valley. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Anthony (Donna), Stephanie (John) Peduto-Ladetto and Gerard. Cherished grandmother of Trevor, Emily, Allison, Reece, Sophia, Dean, and John Carlo. Dear sister of Louie Perez. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30 a.m. St. Dominic's R. C. Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made , or the Humane Society humanesociety.org. www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019