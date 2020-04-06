Home

Gloria Reising

Gloria Reising Notice
REISING - Gloria, Passed away sadly on March 30, 2020 at the age of 81, in New Port Richey, FL, where she was a long-time resident. Formerly of Long Island. Survived by her children, Linda Williams and son Michael Reising, her three brothers; Raymond, Eugene & Gerry Wright with her sister, Judith Damrau. Numerous nieces and nephews. Final resting place will be with her late husband Charles Reising at the Pinelawn Memorial in Farmingdale, NY. Gloria was predeceases by her parents Robert J. and Margaret (Bedell) Wright.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2020
