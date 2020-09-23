1/
Gloria (Rylander) Russell
1939 - 2020
RUSSELL Gloria (Rylander) on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home at the age of 80. Former long-time resident of Cutchogue, formerly of Bellmore and Merrick. Born on October 4, 1939 in Merrick, NY to Alf and Ethel Rylander, Gloria was the sister to 4 siblings. Her older brothers Alf and Tom predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Sally Augusiewicz of Levittown, NY and her younger brother Skip Rylander of Vermont. She was the devoted wife of Carson "Mickey" Russell who prede- ceased her in 2010. Gloria is also survived by her sons, Chris Russell (Leslie) of Coppell, TX, Tom Roland Russell (Marjorie) of Centerbrook CT, Eric Brian Russell (Susan) of Peconic, NY and Scott Alan Russell of Mattituck, NY; and nine grandchildren. Due to COVID and the family's commitment to keeping everyone safe and healthy, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance in honor of Gloria's beloved granddaughter, Anna. Dona- tions can be made online at tsalliance.org or mailed directly to: 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. For a full obituary, please visit www.defriestgrattan.com.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
