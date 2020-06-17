Murphy - Gloria S. age 91, died peacefully in her sleep on May 28, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Murphy, formerly of Syosset and Manhasset, New York. Survived by four children and four children-in-law (Steven and Annie, Jeanne and Bill, Lois and Ben, Kevin and Jill) and seven grandchildren (Madeleine, Nicholas, Emily, Lily, Peter, Helen and John). Gloria was a teacher, counselor, published author, accomplished cook, Jeopardy! contestant, ace crossword solver, world traveler, and steadfast partner in all things to her husband, Ed.







