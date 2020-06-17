Gloria S. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy - Gloria S. age 91, died peacefully in her sleep on May 28, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Murphy, formerly of Syosset and Manhasset, New York. Survived by four children and four children-in-law (Steven and Annie, Jeanne and Bill, Lois and Ben, Kevin and Jill) and seven grandchildren (Madeleine, Nicholas, Emily, Lily, Peter, Helen and John). Gloria was a teacher, counselor, published author, accomplished cook, Jeopardy! contestant, ace crossword solver, world traveler, and steadfast partner in all things to her husband, Ed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved