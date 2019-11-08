Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church
Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Schuerlein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Schuerlein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Schuerlein Notice
SCHUERLEIN - Gloria Isabelle of Farmingville, NY on Nov-ember 7, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Clement Schuerlein. Loving mother of Gloria Murphy (Eugene), Mary Knabbe (John), Clement Schuerlein (the late Sally), Michael Schuerlein (Valerie), Joseph Schuerlein (the late Ruthann), John Schuerlein (Diane), Eileen Montleon (Charles), Susan Cupas (Nick), Richard Schuerlein (Alison), Loretta Gilmour (Frank), James Schuerlein (Susan), Ann Barton (Thomas), Christine Smalkin (Rick), Elaine Hayes (Michael), Katherine DiSunno (Lonnie), Maureen Collins (Thomas) and Margaret Lester (Daniel). Cherished grandmother of 39 and great grandmother of 37. Proud sister of Jerry Shaw and Kenneth Shaw. Fond sister-in-law and Best Friend of Beverly Shaw. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place NY 11764. Visiting Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Ronkonkoma, NY Tuesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now