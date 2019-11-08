|
SCHUERLEIN - Gloria Isabelle of Farmingville, NY on Nov-ember 7, 2019 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Clement Schuerlein. Loving mother of Gloria Murphy (Eugene), Mary Knabbe (John), Clement Schuerlein (the late Sally), Michael Schuerlein (Valerie), Joseph Schuerlein (the late Ruthann), John Schuerlein (Diane), Eileen Montleon (Charles), Susan Cupas (Nick), Richard Schuerlein (Alison), Loretta Gilmour (Frank), James Schuerlein (Susan), Ann Barton (Thomas), Christine Smalkin (Rick), Elaine Hayes (Michael), Katherine DiSunno (Lonnie), Maureen Collins (Thomas) and Margaret Lester (Daniel). Cherished grandmother of 39 and great grandmother of 37. Proud sister of Jerry Shaw and Kenneth Shaw. Fond sister-in-law and Best Friend of Beverly Shaw. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place NY 11764. Visiting Sunday and Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Ronkonkoma, NY Tuesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019